Tanya Tucker Working on a New Album with Brandi Carlile

Tanya Tucker is reportedly working with Brandi Carlile once again on a new studio album, according to a new interview. Carlile previously produced Tucker’s latest studio album While I’m Livin’, Tucker’s first studio album in 17 years, which was also co-produced by Shooter Jennings.

While I’m Livin’ was wildly successful for Tucker, who garnered Grammys for Best Country Album and Best Country Song for “Bring My Flowers Now.” The record also landed on the top ten positions on the Billboard Country and Billboard Folk Charts, while making number 68 on the Billboard 200.

A majority of While I’m Livin’ was written by Carlile and twin brothers Tim and Phil Hanseroth, who wrote all of the album’s original tracks. “We’re just about ready to get started on a new album,” Tucker told Rolling Stone, later adding “[Carlile] sent me maybe a verse and chorus, and it blew me away. So we’re on the right track.”

Tucker launched onto the country scene in the mid-1970s as a teenager, releasing hits such as “Delta Dawn,” “Love’s The Answer” “What’s Your Mama’s Name,” “Blood Red and Goin’ Down” and “Would You Lay With Me (In A Field of Stone).” Her most recent release before While I’m Livin’ was 2002’s Tanya, but she dropped a cover album in 2009 called “My Turn.”

Carlile has been keeping busy throughout 2020, hosting the Still Home for The Holidays live stream last month. She also released digital versions of Soundgarden covers “Black Hole Sun” and “Searching With My Good Eye Closed,” which were both Record Store Day releases.

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz