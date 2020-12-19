Cage The Elephant Announce Live Stream Benefit Concert For Bread And Roses In January

Home News Maia Anderson December 19th, 2020 - 8:06 PM

Photo Credit: Kaylyn Over

Cage The Elephant are set to perform a virtual concert in January as part of a fundraiser for Bread & Roses, a nonprofit arts organization in the San Francisco Bay Area. The performance will be broadcast from the iconic Blackbird Studio in Nashville, Tennessee.

The performance will take place Jan. 20, 2021 at 8 pm ET. It’s available to watch only on Nugs.net and tickets are available here.

The fundraiser will support Bread & Roses, which produces free, live music and entertainment in the Bay Area for children, teens, adults and elders who don’t have the resources to easily experience the arts in any other way. The night will consist of music, fundraising and celebrations.

Cage The Elephant’s current lineup is composed of lead vocalist Mike Shultz, rhythm guitarist Brad Shultz, lead guitarist Nick Bockrath, guitarist and keyboardist Matthew Minster, bassist Daniel Tichenor, and drummer Jared Champion. In May, the band released a music video for “Black Madonna,” which is featured on their most recent album, Social Cues, released in April 2019. The video was influenced by the COVID-19 pandemic and made entirely over Zoom.

The same month, lead guitarist Nick Bockrath took part in the Love From Philly virtual music festival. Earlier, in January, the band released a new version of their song “Broken Boy,” which is also featured on Social Cues. The new version of the song has vocals from proto-punk/rock icon Iggy Pop.

