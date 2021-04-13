The Black Keys Announce New Blues Covers Album Delta Kream for May 2021 Release

Home News Ariel King April 13th, 2021 - 8:35 PM

The Black Keys will be releasing a blues covers album, titled Delta Kream, on May 14. The album will include covers of John Lee Hooker, R.L. Burnside, David “Junior” Kimbrough and more.

The lead single for the album, a cover of Hooker’s “Crawling Kingsnake,” is currently available for exclusive streaming through The Black Keys’ Lonely Boys & Girls fan club. However, for those who are not members of the fan club, the song will be made available on all streaming services this Thursday, April 15. Pre-orders for the album will also be made available starting April 15.

The covers album will honor Mississippi Hill Country blues artists who had inspired The Black Keys and influenced their sound. Delta Kream will contain 11 tracks, five of which being covers of David Kimbrough.

The band recently reissued their album Brothers in celebration of the LP’s 10th anniversary. Along with reissuing the album, they shared two previously unreleased tracks from the era, titled “Keep My Name Outta Your Mouth” and “Black Mud Part II.” They had plans to tour throughout the United States as part of their Let’s Rock tour, however, the shows were forced to be canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Delta Kream tracklist:

1. Crawling Kingsnake (John Lee Hooker/Bernard Besman cover)

2. Louis (Fred McDowell cover)

3. Poor Boy A Long Way From Home (Robert Lee Burnside cover)

4. Stay All Night (David Kimbrough, Jr. cover)

5. Going Down South (Robert Lee Burnside cover)

6. Coal Black Mattie (Ranie Burnette cover)

7. Do the Romp (David Kimbrough, Jr. cover)

8. Sad Days, Lonely Nights (David Kimbrough, Jr. cover)

9. Walk with Me (David Kimrbough, Jr. cover)

10. Mellow Peaches (Joseph Lee Williams cover)

11. Come On And Go With Me (David Kimbrough, Jr. cover)

Photo credit: Brett Padelford