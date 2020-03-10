Wilco and Sleater-Kinney Announce Summer 2020 Co-Headlining Tour Dates

Home News Aaron Grech March 10th, 2020 - 10:05 AM

Prominent indie rock bands Wilco and Sleater-Kinney are teaming up for a summer 2020 co-headlining tour, which will take place this summer across the United States. This tour will kick-off this August 6th in Spokane, Washington at the First Interstate Center for the Arts and will continue until August 29th, where it will wrap up at the Millennium Park Pritzker Pavilion.

The two groups shared a comedic teaser video, showing Wilco’s frontman Jeff Tweedy and Sleater-Kinney’s two members Carrie Brownstein and Corin Tucker. Tweedy calls Brownstein during the video, asking if she would like to join him this summer. Bronswtein then calls Tucker, stating that Tweedy had asked her to come on vacation, during the final moments, Tweedy states that Tucker and Brownstein should bring their guitars and amplifiers, causing the latter to realize that she had just accepted an offer to tour.

Wilco performed a couple of covers at the end of last year alongside singer-songwriter Sharon Van Etten, with performances of the songs “Radio Cure” and “Happy X-Mas (War Is Over)” in Chicago. The group had previously released a Christmas album titled Ode To Joy, named after the popular Christmas Carol of the same name.

Sleater-Kinney released their own studio album titled The Center Won’t Hold last year as well. “Sleater Kinney confronts what’s easier left undisturbed, but they do it with shameless courage backed up by reckless melodies and classic Weiss beats. Sleater Kinney’s ninth studio album The Center Won’t Hold is a record made by women, for women,” mxdwn reviewer Elle Henriksen explained.

Tour Dates:

8/6 – Spokane, WA – First Interstate Center for the Arts &

8/8 – Big Sky, MT – Peak to Sky *

8/11 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre *

8/13 – Kansas City, MO – Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland *

8/14 – Maryland Heights, MO – Saint Louis Music Park *

8/15 – Atlanta, GA – Cadence Bank Amphitheatre *

8/16 – Nashville, TN – Ascend Amphitheater *

8/18 – Asheville, NC – Salvage Station *

8/19 – Richmond, VA – Altria Theatre *

8/21 – Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion *

8/22 – Forest Hills, NY – Forest Hills Stadium *

8/23 – Philadelphia, PA – Mann Center for Performing Arts *

8/25 – Boston, MA – Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion *

8/26 – Portland, ME – Thompson’s Point *

8/27 – Lewiston, NY – Artpark Amphitheater *

8/29 – Chicago, IL – Millennium Park Pritzker Pavilion *

&=w/ Sleater-Kinney

*= w/ Sleater-Kinnery and NNAMDÏ

Photo Credit: Alyssa Fried