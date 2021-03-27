Grouplove Struts Beneath the Streetlights In New Single “This Is The End”

Home News Kyle Cravens March 27th, 2021 - 10:03 PM

American alternative rock band Grouplove recently unveiled a new music video for their single “This Is The End” off this month’s full length surprise album This Is This. The album is their fifth full length release, following last years lauded Healer.

“The Is The End” follows in the tracks of lead single “Deadline,” being that both of the videos that support the songs are directed by Atlanta based filmmaker Isaac Deitz. The new visual uses a one-shot format, ascetically focused on Grouplove frontwoman Hannah Hoopper as she walks in the dead of night through a forlorn side of town.

The raw tone of the video matches the track’s emotional weight, with its crunchy riffs and apocalyptic lyrical messaging. It leans into a grungy sonic demeanor that is not afraid to be loud, bitter, and crass. These feelings are painted all over the bands new record, which defiantly frames itself fresh in lieu of their jovial discography. It was Hoopper herself who had a direct hand in the stylistic sensibility for the video, “This may feel like the end but we want you to know we’ll be together,” she shared via a press statement.

Grouplove pans on further punctuating This Is This with the launch of a special action center on Propeller in partnership with The Ally Coalition supporting Black LGBTQ Youth and the centers that serve them. Fans who participate will be entered to win exclusive prizes from Grouplove, including virtual meet and greets, merch, and tickets to an upcoming show.

photo credit: Kalyn Oyer