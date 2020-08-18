Kesha Postpones Weird and Wonderful Rainbow Ride 2 Cruise to 2021 Due to Coronavirus Pandemic

Home News Aaron Grech August 18th, 2020 - 7:26 PM

Pop artist Kesha will be postponing her Weird and Wonderful Rainbow Ride 2 Cruise until next year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This four day cruise will launch on November 3 from Miami and will end on November 7 at Great Stirrup Cay in the Bahamas.

This event will host performances from Kesha, the Struts, K.Flay, Aly & AJ, Misterwives, Big Freedia, Wrabel, Brooke Lynn Hytes, Detox, Monet x Change, Roxxxy Andrews and Thorgy Thor, while others are set to be announced. Her first cruise launched in 2019 and was named after her studio album Rainbow.

Those who had the event booked for its original dates from October 16 to 20 can either transfer their reservation to the new festival dates or receive a full refund. Those who make transferred reservations and new reservations here before December 31 will receive a complimentary beverage package with their order.

The performer teamed up with Wrabel last month for a new song “since i was young” and covered the T. Rex classic “Children of The Revolution” back in June. This cover was featured on the compilation album AngelHeaded Hipster: The Songs of Marc Bolan and T. Rex, where it held features from Nick Cave, Kesha, U2, Elton John, Father John Misty, Perry Farrell and Joan Jett.

The performer also dropped “Home Alone” on Twitter earlier this year and teamed up with Black Lips for “They’s a Person of the World” for Record Store Day 2020. Her latest record High Road came out in February.

“High Road still has the signature sounds we expect from Kesha from bouncy upbeat choruses to crude statements and intense autotune, however, she also shows us her versatility on the softer side of the pop spectrum,” mxdwn reviewer Marianna Salcedo explained. “The album sounds so classically Kesha, borderline kitschy but definitely fun and a great overall presentation of pop music. ”

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna