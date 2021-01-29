A Costumed Kesha Battles Herself in New Video for DJ Sam Feldt’s “Stronger”

Home News Anna Scott January 29th, 2021 - 1:41 PM

Pop icon Kesha and Dutch DJ Sam Feldt have dropped the video for their collaborative song “Stronger.” The song and video, both released today, January 29, have started 2021 off with a bang, hopefully setting the tone for the rest of the year.

The Dutch producer co-wrote the song with Kesha, who delivers strong, battle-cry vocals. She drives home the message of healing and growing stronger amongst adversity. Feldt contributes groovy, dance-worthy electronics and rhythms fit to be a euphoric summer hit.

The video depicts two versions Kesha fighting each other in an increasingly ridiculous battle hosted by Feldt. The fight begins as a dance-and-boxing match, but soon the stakes are raised with medieval weapons.

Watch the “Stronger” video here to see which Kesha wins:

Feldt maintained a low-profile in the past year, instead taking the time during the pandemic to reflect on events and create new work to release in 2021 and after. Fedlt has explained his decision to take a break from social media in the beginning of 2021 to focus on his music. “Stronger” is definitely a powerful way to begin a string of new music.

Kesha released High Road in early 2020, leaning into a soft-pop sound, yet this project did not generate as much success as her previous releases. She was set to hold her four-day Weird and Wonderful Rainbow Ride 2 Cruise but was forced to reschedule to 2021 due to COVID-19. Kesha also performed “Here Comes The Change” for the two-hour livestream event, “Honor Her Wish,” dedicated to the life and legacy of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

“Stronger” sends a message of hope in new beginnings following challenging times – a message that Feldt hopes will resonate throughout the upcoming year.

Photo credit: Sharon Alagna