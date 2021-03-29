Amon Tobin Reveals New Alias Stone Giants and Announces Plans to Release Two Albums in 2021

Home News Tristan Kinnett March 29th, 2021 - 9:34 PM

Amon Tobin is set to release two new albums in 2021 via his Nomark Records label. One will use a new alias, Stone Giants, and the other is called How Do You Live and will release under his own name. The first single from How Do You Live, “Rise to Ashes,” will premiere on April 2.

Stone Giants will begin sharing singles in May, and the full album West Coast Love Stories is set for July 2021 release. Tobin said that Stone Giants has been “developing over some years” like all his other aliases have. He adds, “I’d water it like a plant while trying to guide its shape over time but it had its own will too.”

Tobin’s first alias was his debut project Cujo, which saw two new songs after 23 years of not using the pseudonym in 2019. His other aliases have been surfacing over the past couple of years since he formed Nomark Records. As Only Child Tyrant, he put out an electronic rock album called Time to Run in 2019 and “collaborated” with Two Fingers, his joint project with Joe Chapman. On one track, Time to Run also “featured” Figueroa, his most recent alias before the reveal of Stone Giants. With Figueroa’s electronic folk-inspired release The World as We Know It in 2020, he “featured” Only Child Tyrant on the track “End of Summer” in return.

The different names are used to differentiate between the different styles he plays on his new releases, but the music he has put out under his own name has evolved a lot since he began releasing jazz-inspired drum-and-bass albums under it in 1996. His two most recent Amon Tobin albums, Fear in a Handful of Dust and Long Stories also came out in 2019, his most prolific year so far. They’re both fairly ambient electronic albums, but sound substantially different from each other stylistically.

In 2020, Tobin also released two EPs with Thys, Ghostcards and Ithaca. This March, Two Fingers shared their most recent single, “Seesayer.”