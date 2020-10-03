Amon Tobin Blends Figueroa and Only Child Tyrant on Visceral New Single “End of Summer”

Home News Alex Limbert October 3rd, 2020 - 5:32 PM

Electronic, psych-folk, film and game music producer Amon Tobin released the new single “End of Summer” on Nomark Records under the monikers and projects Figueroa and Only Child Tyrant. According to the press release, “‘End of Summer’ is the sound of the warm nights drawing in but reaching for a place beyond.”

The monikers and projects Figueroa and Only Child Tryant represent different subgenres where Figueroa represents more of a psych-folk and flamenco subgenre while Only Child Tryant represents somewhat of an indie rock, industrial and drum and bass subgenre.

According to Resident Advisor, a press release describes Only Child Tyrant as an “intense, angular indie rock made by acid-dipped machines… channeling a stroppy, relentless kid who’s been listening to his uncle’s collection of rock (from Beefheart and Zeppelin to Fugazi via Dick Dale and beyond).”

Material for Figueroa was written almost a decade ago during a period Tobin was isolated in a cabin in the woods of northern California. Tobin then sent Figueroa to world acclaimed producer Sylvia Massy, who worked with Tool, Prince, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Johnny Cash, Annie Mac and more. His intention was for her to find a more polished musician to record the work, however she opted to instead have Tobin record the material at the world renowned Capital Studios at Capitol Records in Hollywood, California.

Mixing these projects, genres and monikers together, “End of Summer” begins with a clear Figueroa twist. A very soothing ambient sound for the first two minutes, the song transitions around the two-minute thirty-five second mark. Heavy drums, somewhat lofi in nature, but with sold hard hitting tom fills, start pounding away and suddenly listeners find themselves listening to Only Child Tyrant. Roughly a minute later, the drums die down and a glitchy Figueroa takes over and finishes the song back into its original state.