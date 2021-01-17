Amon Tobin And Thys Create Constellations In New Animated Music Video For “Departure”

Home News Sara Thompson January 17th, 2021 - 2:47 PM

Artist Amon Tobin and composer and producer Thys have teamed up to create an exquisite musical and visual masterpiece with their new music video for “Departure.” The instrumental track was originally released in November 2020 as a part of Ithaca, an EP which both artists worked together on to create.

The stop motion video looks akin to a moving finger-painting that morphs into various scenes throughout the length of the film, beginning with constellations and spacial scenes reminiscent of early sci-fi films. Among the darkly colored shifting patterns a narrative in the style of mythology begins to play out, with paper and painted figures traversing the screen, often beautifully morphing into other forms.

The eclectic work pairs masterfully with the atmospheric and cinematic feel of “Departure.” Brooding and suspenseful, the instrumental “Departure” creates a celestial ambiance that seems constantly moving and surrounding the listener.

Ithaca was not the first time that Tobin and Thys have worked together, as the artists released the four track EP Ghostcards in 2020. Tobin worked with the group Noisia, of which Thys had been a member, to release songs such as “Sunhammer” and “Vigilantes.”

It was a busy year for Tobin. In addition to the two Eps, the electronic artist released his tracks “Slip One,” “End of Summer” and “Loophole,” the latter of which was a collaboration with Little Snake.