Amon Tobin Blends the Sounds of Two Fingers and Only Child Tyrant on New Epic Track “Slip One”

Brazilian electronic music producer Amon Tobin, has blended the world of Two Fingers and Only Child Tyrant together on his latest track “Slip One.” Branded as a versus track between two different project styles, this latest song captures the raunchy bass heavy tone of Two Fingers with the wonky experimental rock infused stylings of Only Child Tyrant.

“Slip One” opens up with riotous drum tempos and and dirty synth lines that soon meld into industrial inspired electronics, with glitchy progressions and bass fueled tempos. The drums on this track are mostly organic, bringing in unique experimental rock tempos across this wildly eclectic track.

Tobin introduced the world to Only Child Tyrant last year with the post-rock and beats infused “Monkey Box,” This track took inspiration from the 1990s alternative rock scene, 1960s inspired guitar riffs and his unique beat crafting, which leads the listener into a variety of unique rhythms.

His Two Fingers project also saw the release of “You Ain’t Down” last year, which brought in raunchy Middle Eastern inspired synth melodies into a bass heavy beat. This track blended in the energy of a typical club banger with an exaggerated beat that brought the song into sweet decadence.

The performer has been extremely active outside of these projects as well, releasing a new album Long Stories last October, releasing his first piece of music as Cujo in over two decades, teaming up with Thys for the Ghostcards EP and announcing a new electronic folk project called Figueroa. Tobin also released Fear in a Handful of Dust in 2018.