Amon Tobin Has a New Electronic Folk Project Called Figueroa, Announces Debut Album for July 2020 Release

Home News Ariel King June 25th, 2020 - 5:56 PM

Amon Tobin announced a new electronic folk project called Figueroa, and will be releasing his debut album, The World As We Know It on July 31. The album will be released via Nomark Records, and will showcase Tobin’s shift in sound.

Tobin worked with producer Sylvia Massy, who’s portfolio includes Tool, Johnny Cash, Red Hot Chili Peppers and more, on the album. Tobin had been working on the project for the past 10 years, going through periods of self-isolation in the northern California woods. For nearly a decade, he left the tracks to sit, unsure of what he wanted to do with them.

Tobin utilized his electronic production expertise for the album, creating sounds of a guitar without playing one. He changes from his typical electronic sound to a psycho folk one, describing each song to be an experiment.

Tobin frequently changes monikers for several projects, releasing several songs as Cujo, which had been his original moniker, last year. As Tobin, he recently teamed up with Thys, a member of the electronic group Noisia, to release the Ghostcards EP. His last album, Long Stories, was released last October.

Tobin, who hails from Brazil, began working with production and electronic music in the mid-’90s. Tobin has also produced music scores for various motion pictures, including The Italian Job and 21.

The World As We Know It track list:

1. “Weather Girl”

2. “Put Me Under”

3. “If You Knew My Name”

4. “The World As We Know It”

5. “Do Right”

6. “Better Run”

7. “Don’t Be A Bitch”

8. “Back To The Stars”