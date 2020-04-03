Amon Tobin and Thys Team Up For New EP Ghostcards

Home News Aaron Grech April 3rd, 2020 - 8:40 PM

Electronic music producers Amon Tobin and Thys, formerly of the prominent group Noisia have joined forces on a new EP titled Ghostcards, which was released today via Amon Tobin’s Nomark Records. This latest EP has four new songs titled “Ghostcards,” “Letter From St. Anthony’s,” “House of Mirrors” and “Letter From St. Anthony’s (Reprise).”

Tobin had previously remixed a song from Noisia titled “Vigilantes,” which was originally featured on their album Outer Edges back in 2016. The producer also teamed up with the group for a song titled “Sunhammer” back in 2010, which was featured on the special edition of their project Split The Atom.

Noisia were a Dutch electronic music group, who originally formed at the beginning on the 2000s, releasing as variety of tracks online, before eventually catching the attention of labels from a variety of prominent DJs from drum n bass legend Goldie to Skrillex. The group specialized in a variety of genres including drum and bass, dubstep, breakbeat and house.

Amon Tobin is a producer from Brazil, who has been working extensively under various aliases since the mid 1990s. His latest studio album release under his Amon Tobin name, Long Stories, was released last October, and served as his first studio album release as Amon Tobin in 8 years.

He released a couple of projects under the handle Cujo last year, which included the songs “nine bars back,” and “early for clink street.” The project takes a more breakbeat and trip hop inspired approach tho his production sound as opposed to more abrasive electronic instrumentals.

Ghostcards EP

Ghostcards

Letter From St. Anthony’s

House of Mirrors

Letter From St. Anthony’s (Reprise)