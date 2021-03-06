Amon Tobin’s Two Fingers Shares Electric New Single “Seesayer”

Home News Kyle Cravens March 6th, 2021 - 8:02 PM

Brazilian electronic musician Amon Tobin has released a new track under the banner of his Two Fingers moniker. The song is called “Seesayer” and it marks the first release of Nomark Records in 2021.

The new track is an electronica wonderland. It has a heavy hitting bass section to it that underlines shooting synthesizer waves and rigid drum machine fills. Amidst the overlapping progressions, there stands an imperativeness to the track. Indeed, it has a forward-facing momentum to it. Like a long plod through a cybernetic wasteland.

As Two Fingers, Tobin has released three separate projects, 2009’s Two Fingers, 2012’s Stunt Rhythms and last year’s Fight! Fight! Fight!

Commenting on the sustenance the Two Fingers identity provides him as well as the track, Tobin stated in a press release, “Two fingers is my release valve for beats that come out like tourettes whether I like it or not. Seesayer makes me impatient to play out again the way the Fight! Fight! Fight! album did.”

Last year, Tobin struck a common ground between two of his identities, Two Fingers and Only Child Tyrant with the epic track “Slip One.”