The Weeknd and Oneohtrix Point Never Debut New Song “Scared to Live” on Saturday Night Live

Home News Ashwin Chary March 9th, 2020 - 5:51 PM

Canadian singer and songwriter, The Weeknd, and electronic producer, Oneohtrix Point Never, debuted their new song, “Scared to Live,” this past weekend on Saturday Night Live. The song was interpolated with Elton John’s song, “Your Song.”

Starting off with flashing lights and a progressive synth, the song transitions into soft beats as The Weeknd kicks off the first verse. His red jacket stands out as the blue back light highlights his mysterious voice.

As the song progresses, the chords played by Oneohtrix Point Never chime in the background, adding a glistening effect to the song and The Weeknd’s voice. The bridge nears and the room is nearly silent, a gentle beat is heard as it builds up to the final chorus.

The song gains full traction as the lights are flashing in the background as The Weeknd finishes his final verses. His voice slowly fades out, as the applause of the audience is heard, drowning out the rest of the music.

The Weeknd is set to kick off his The After Hours tour on Jun. 11, in Vancouver, BC, at Pepsi Live at the Rogers Arena. The tour will conclude on Nov. 12, in Paris, FR, at the AccorHotels Arena.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat