The Weeknd Finds Himself Dazed at a Bizarre Party in New Video for “Until I Bleed Out”

R&B superstar The Weeknd has shared a new music video for “Until I Bleed Out,” the closing track for his latest studio album release After Hours. The music video takes place at an eclectic party in what appears to be a mansion filled with balloons, confetti, a chandelier and guests.

“Until I Bleed Out” shows the performer spinning around the party in a daze, as his face is shown bruised and bloodied, as he struggles to stay up. he is eventually carried by his guests as he hallucinates being in the middle of the desert alone, which matches the isolation he feels at the party.

The Weeknd recently teamed up with Oneohtrix Point Never for an appearance on Saturday Night Live to perform “Scared To Live,” which was also featured on After Hours. This latest project was dedicated to a fan of the performer’s known as Lance, who was an early vocal supporter of the artist’s XO fan base.

“RIP Lance aka XOPODCAST. You were one of the true original backbones of my XO fan base.” the performer Tweeted prior to the album’s release. “Can’t believe I’m finding out about this today. I’m dedicating After Hours to you my friend.”

The artist also worked with Oneohtrix Point Never on the song “Repeat After Me (Interlude),” which also holds production credits from Tame Impala mastermind Kevin Parker. The performer recently released three new bonus tracks from the album, which are featured on the deluxe edition of the album called “Nothing Compares,” “Missed You,” and “Final Lullaby.”

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat