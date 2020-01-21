The Weeknd Is Bloody and Dancing in the Streets in New Video for “Blinding Lights”

Home News Drew Feinerman January 21st, 2020 - 3:33 PM

The Weeknd just dropped the music video for his new single “Blinding Light,” in which the singer is seen dancing and covered in blood in the city streets. The upbeat, synth-lead nature of the song is mirrored by the high paced intensity of the music video, which features The Weeknd speeding through the streets, and covered in blood throughout various scenes of the video.

The video was released to accompany The Weeknd’s new single “Blinding Light” that came out in November of 2019. “Heartless” was also released around that time, and both soared to high positions on Billboard’s Top 100 Chart. The songs are expected to lead into The Weeknd’s fourth studio album, although official announcement has yet been made about any potential upcoming album. The most recent new music made by the singer was “Power is Power,” a collaboration with SZA and Travis Scott as part of a larger project with Game of Thrones.

Check out the video to The Weeknd’s “Blinding Light” below:

Photo credit: Raymond Flotat