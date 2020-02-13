The Weeknd Announces Title of New Album Is After Hours

Home News Aaron Grech February 13th, 2020 - 12:45 PM

R&B superstar The Weeknd has revealed the title for his new album, After Hours, which is accompanied by a brief trailer video, showing the performer riding in a classic convertible across a city street at night. This clip features a brief snippet of music, prominently featuring The Weeknd’s signature voice.

This album follow-up from his 2018 surprise mixtape release My Dear Melancholy, which was released after his prominent split with television actress and singer Selena Gomez. The album served as a return to form for the performer, as it recalled the dark, nihilistic and melancholic tone which helped launch him into superstardom during the early 2010s.

“The Weeknd originally introduced himself as drug-addled and depressed, but his following major-label hits, combined with his very public personal presence, skewed his image a bit more mainstream,” mxdwn reviewer Chloe Jordan explained. “My Dear Melancholy, proves that he’s still as dark and brooding as ever. The gossip-worthy lyrics are sure to please his pop fans and the heavy-hitting production has juiced up his sound, but he’s still the same sad Abel. “

The Weeknd recently teamed up with Travis Scott and SZA for the Game of Thrones inspired single “Power is Power” which debuted last year. He followed-up this track with the release of “Heartless” which featured a similar lyrical and instrumental style present on his work with My Dear Melancholy. His next single “Blinding Lights” was more of a stylistic departure, and featured 1980s era synths and upbeat dance beats, and was accompanied by a music video.

