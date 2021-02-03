The Weeknd Announces Rescheduled 2022 The After Hours Tour Dates

Home News Aaron Grech February 3rd, 2021 - 1:47 PM

R&B superstar The Weeknd has announced his rescheduled 2022 The After Hours tour dates, which will kick off in Vancouver, British Columbia and wrap up in London. This 104 date tour will go across the globe, with the artist set to perform multiple days in Paris, Los Angeles, London and New York City.

The Weeknd will also be releasing a new compilation album called The Highlights on Friday, February 5, which is set to compile some of the singer’s best known hits. Tickets for the upcoming tour will be available here, while the upcoming compilation record is currently available for pre-sale and pre-save.

This year is going to be a big one for The Weeknd, who is set to headline the Superbowl Halftime show this upcoming Sunday, February 7. The performer also released another music video from his latest studio album After Hours called “Save Your Tears” last month.

After Hours was a commercial and critical success for The Weeknd and was spearheaded by a number of singles such as “Blinding Lights,” “In Your Eyes,” “Too Late” and “Heartless.” All of these singles had music videos that told an overarching, horror-inspired story, where The Weeknd undergoes facial surgery and several gruesome encounters. His next studio album will be inspired by the Black Lives Matter movement and the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I have been more inspired and creative during the pandemic than I might normally be while on the road…The pandemic, the Black Lives Matter movement and the tensions of the election have mostly created a sense of gratitude for what I have and closeness with the people near me,” The Weeknd explained in a late 2020 interview.

Tour Dates

1/14 – Vancouver, BC – Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena

1/15 – Vancouver, BC – Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena

1/17 – Edmonton, AB – Rogers Place

1/19 – Winnipeg, MB – Bell MTS Place

1/21 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center

1/23 – Chicago, IL – United Center

1/24 – Chicago, IL – United Center*

1/26 – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum*

1/27 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

1/29 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena

1/30 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

2/1 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

2/2 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

2/3 – Montreal, QC – Centre Bell

2/5 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center

2/6 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun

2/8 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

2/9 – Boston, MA – TD Garden*

2/11 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

2/12 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center*

2/13 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

2/15 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center

2/16 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

2/19 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center*

2/20 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center

2/22 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center*

2/24 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

2/25 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

2/27 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

3/1 – Salt Lake City, UT – Vivint Smart Home Arena

3/3 – Portland, OR – Moda Center

3/4 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena*

3/6 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center

3/8 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena

3/9 – San Jose, CA – SAP Center

3/11 – Los Angeles, CA – Forum*

3/13 – San Diego, CA – Pechanga Arena

3/15 – Anaheim, CA – Honda Center

3/16 – Anaheim, CA – Honda Center*

3/18 – Los Angeles, CA – Staples Center

3/19 – Los Angeles, CA – Staples Center

3/20 – Los Angeles, CA – Staples Center

3/22 – Glendale, AZ – Gila River Arena

3/25 – Ft. Worth, TX – Dickies Arena

3/28 – Orlando, FL – Amway Center

3/29 – Miami, FL – AmericanAirlines Arena

3/30 – Miami, FL – AmericanAirlines Arena

4/1 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

4/3 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center*

4/4 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

4/5 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden*

4/7 – Elmont, NY – UBS Arena*

4/8 – Buffalo, NY – KeyBank Center

4/10 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

4/11 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena*

4/14 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center

4/16 – Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center Omaha

4/18 – Austin, TX – Moody Center*

4/19 – San Antonio, TX – AT&T Center

4/23 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena*

4/24 – Phoenix, AZ – Phoenix Suns Arena*

4/27 – Fresno, CA – Save 3/t Center*

4/30 – Spokane, WA – Spokane Arena*

5/1 – Tacoma, WA – Tacoma Dome

9/10 – Helsinki, Finland – Hartwall Arena*

9/13 – Stockholm, Sweden – Ericcson Globe

9/15 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Royal Arena

9/16 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Royal Arena*

9/18 – Oslo, Norway – Telenor

9/20 – Hamburg, Germany – Barclaycard Arena

9/21 – Cologne, Germany – Lanxess Arena

9/23 – Munich, Germany – Olympiahalle

9/24 – Berlin, Germany – Mercedes-Benz Arena

9/26 – Vienna, Austria – Stadthalle*

9/28 – Antwerp, Belgium – Sportpaleis

9/29 – Antwerp, Belgium – Sportpaleis*

10/1 – Cologne, Germany – Lanxess Arena*

10/3 – Amsterdam, Holland – Ziggo Dome

10/4 – Amsterdam, Holland – Ziggo Dome*

10/6 – London, UK – The O2

10/7 – London, UK – The O2

10/8 – London, UK – The O2

10/10 – Manchester, UK – Manchester Arena

10/11 – Birmingham, UK – Utilita Arena

10/13 – Belfast, UK – SSE Arena Belfast*

10/15 – Newcastle, UK – Utilita Arena

10/16 – London, UK – The O2

10/18 – Paris, France – Accorhotels Arena

10/19 – Paris, France – Accorhotels Arena

10/20 – Paris, France – Accorhotels Arena

10/22 – Bordeaux, France – Arkea Arena*

10/24 – Madrid, Spain – Wizink Center*

10/25 – Lisbon, Portugal – Altice Arena*

10/28 – Barcelona, Spain – Palau Sant Jordi*

10/29 – Montpellier, France – Sud de France Arena*

11/1 – Milan, Italy – Mediolanum Forum*

11/2 – Zurich, Switzerland – Hallenstadion*

11/4 – Budapest, Hungary – Arena*

11/5 – Prague, Czech Republic – O2 Arena

11/7 – Krakow, Poland – Tauron Arena*

11/10 – Mannheim, Germany – SAP Arena*

11/12 – Lyon, France – Halle Tony Garnier*

11/13 – Paris, France – Accorhotels Arena*

11/15 – Glasgow, Scotland – SSE Hydro*

11/16 – London, UK – The O2*

Photo Credit: Richard Saethang