The Weeknd Announces Summer 2020 The After Hours Tour Dates

Home News Aaron Grech February 20th, 2020 - 10:11 AM

R&B superstar The Weeknd has announced a summer 2020 tour in support of his upcoming album After Hours, which is set to be released on March 20th. This tour will take place from June to September, before hitting the road in Europe beginning in October, and concluding in Paris, France in November.

These shows will be taking place across stadiums in Europe and North America with support from artists such as Sabrina Claudio, Don Toliver and 88glam. Claudio will open for both legs of this upcoming tour, while Toliver will be exclusive to North America, and 88glam will be exclusive to Europe.

The artist has been teasing this upcoming release for the latter half of 2019, and the first two months of this year. His first new track from this upcoming project, titled “Heartless” was released back in November of 2019.

He later released a teaser video showing the album title, along with some brief snippets of music at the beginning of the month. His next track and music video titled “Blinding Lights” was released at the end of January, and featured a more upbeat synth pop oriented sound than his previous single “Heartless” and the new album’s title track.

The performer teamed up with SZA and Travis Scott for “Power Is Power” last year, which was featured on the project For The Throne. This compilation project was inspired by the popular HBO Series Game of Thrones. Back in 2018 the performer released a mixtape titled My Dear Melancholy, which called back his earlier sound.

Tour Dates

6/11 – Vancouver, BC – Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena

6/14 – Edmonton, AB – Rogers Place

6/17 – Winnipeg, MB – Bell MTS Place

6/22 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center

6/24 – Chicago, IL – United Center

6/26 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena

6/27 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesar’s Arena

6/29 – Toronto, ONT – Scotiabank Arena

6/30 – Toronto, ONT – Scotiabank Arena

7/2 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre

7/4 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun

7/7 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center

7/8 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

7/11 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

7/13 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

7/15 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center

7/16 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

7/18 – Miami, FL – American Airlines Arena

7/21 – Orlando, FL – Amway Center

7/23 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center

7/24 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

7/25 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

7/27 – Denver, CO – Pepsi Center

7/29 – Salt Lake City, UT – Vivint Smart Home Arena

7/31 – Portland, OR – Moda Center

8/1 – Tacoma, WA – Tacoma Dome

8/3 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena

8/4 – San Jose, CA – SAP Center

8/6 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center

8/8 – Anaheim, CA – Honda Center

8/9 – San Diego, CA – Pechanga Arena

8/11 – Glendale, AZ – Gila River Arena

8/14 – Los Angeles, CA – Staples Center

8/15 – Los Angeles, CA – Staples Center

8/19 – San Antonio, TX – AT&T Center

8/20 – Ft. Worth, TX – Dickies Arena

8/22 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center

8/23 – Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center Omaha

8/25 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center

8/26 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

8/28 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

9/1 – Buffalo, NY – KeyBank Arena

9/3 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

10/11 – London, UK – O2 Arena

10/12 – London, UK – O2 Arena

10/13 – London, UK – O2 Arena

10/15 – Newcastle, UK – Metro Radio Arena

10/16 – Birmingham, UK – Arena Birmingham

10/18 – Glasgow, UK – SSE Hydro

10/19 – Manchester, UK – Manchester Arena

10/26 – Antwerp, Belgium – Sportpaleis

10/27 – Amsterdam, Holland – Ziggo Dome

10/29 – Berlin, Germany – Mercedes-Benz Arena

10/31 – Munich, Germany – Olympiahalle

11/8 – Hamburg, Germany – Barclaycard Arena

11/9 – Cologne, Germany – Lanxess Arena

11/12 – Paris, France – AccorHotels Arena

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat