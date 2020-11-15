The Weeknd To Perform At The 2021 Super Bowl Halftime Show

The Weeknd has been announced as the performer during the halftime show at the 2021 Super Bowl. The show is scheduled to take place at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay Florida on February 7, 2021.

Unlike past Super Bowls the 2021 Super Bowl will not have a packed out stadium because of corona restrictions. They might only be able to fill 20% of the stadium in order to remain in compliance with the restrictions. In addition the halftime show will also be different because normally they allow hundreds if not thousands of fans to storm the field but they will have to work with officials from Tampa Hillsborough County and Florida to meet safety guidelines.

The Weeknd’s real name is Abel Makkonen Tesafaye and he is from Toronto, Canada. His most recent release was After Hours released in March 2020 and was scheduled to have a tour in summer and fall but because of coronavirus those plans were thwarted and postponed.

Another Super Bowl halftime show performer is Maroon 5 who played the Super Bowl in 2019. At the 2020 Super Bowl halftime show the stage was shared with Jennifer Lopez and Shakira. Coldplay also played in 2016.

photo credit: Raymond Flotat