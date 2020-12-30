The Weeknd Says Next Album is Inspired By Black Lives Matter Movement and Pandemic

Home News Aaron Grech December 30th, 2020 - 7:13 PM

R&B superstar The Weeknd recently sat down with TMRW, who will be dedicating their upcoming 100-page issue to the performer. During the interview, the performer discussed his rise in the music industry over the past decade and explained that his upcoming studio album will deal with the COVID-19 pandemic and Black Lives Matter movement.

The Weeknd, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, talked about how the pandemic has made him more creative than he normally would be while touring. The ongoing Black Lives Matter movements for racial justice and equality along with the 2020 U.S. Presidential elections have also been sources of inspiration.

“I have been more inspired and creative during the pandemic than I might normally be while on the road…The pandemic, the Black Lives Matter movement and the tensions of the election have mostly created a sense of gratitude for what I have and closeness with the people near me,” The Weeknd explained.

It’s been a massive year for Tesfaye, who released his latest studio album After Hours this year to critical and commercial success. Although the project was spearheaded by fantastic singles such as “Too Late,” the record failed to receive any Grammy nominations, which many have deemed a snub.

Tesfaye has also been busy collaborating with Oneohtrix Point Never (aka Daniel Lopatin” this year for the singles “No Nightmares” and “Scared to Live.” Both artists were also featured on The Safdie Brothers’ film Uncut Gems, which Lopatin scored and Tesfaye made a cameo in. Tesfaye will be headlining the Superbowl Halftime Show this year.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat