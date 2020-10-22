The Weeknd Tells a Modern Frankenstein Tale in Bizarre, Seasonally-Appropriate Video for “Too Late”

Home News Tristan Kinnett October 22nd, 2020 - 7:17 PM

The Weeknd released a new music video for “Too Late,” starring the R&B superstar’s decapitated head and two surgery-obsessed models. The song was originally released as the second track on his latest album After Hours in March.

In the video, two models are driving home after getting nose jobs when they come across The Weeknd’s head lying in the middle of the road. After one of them says, “Oh my God, how… rude!” they reluctantly check it out. Upon recognizing who’s head it is, they resolve to bring it back to their place and find it a new body.

“It’s way too late to save our souls, baby,” The Weeknd sings during the hook. By the point in the song where he sings “I’m trying, trying, but I, I just want your body,” the girls have killed a male stripper, attached his head to the muscled new body and brought it back to life.

Camera movements, special effects and makeup come together to make the video look cinematic. It was directed by Cliqua, a duo made of RJ Sanchez and Pascal Guttierez. They’ve previously worked on videos for artists such as Travis Scott, Rosalia and Bad Bunny.

The Weeknd’s music video production quality has been paying off. The video for his hit song “Blinding Lights” won the VMA for ‘Video of the Year’ as well as ‘Best R&B’ in August. He also released similarly-styled videos for “Heartless,” “In Your Eyes” and “Until I Bleed Out.” A final video in the style was a five-minute “short film” called After Hours. More recently, he’s put out animated videos for the American Dad cameo song “I’m a Virgin,” After Hours cut “Snowchild” and the newer collaboration with Calvin Harris, “Over Now,” as well as a lyric video for a collaboration with the late emo rapper Juice WRLD, called “Smile.”

