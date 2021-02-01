Ghost, Ozzy Osbourne, Opeth, Megadeth, Sepultura, Lacuna Coil and Dream Theater to Take Part in The Dark Knights: Death Metal Comic Series

Home News Aaron Grech February 1st, 2021 - 11:21 PM

DC Comics is releasing another heavy metal-themed Dark Nights: Death Metal collaboration with a whole roster of diverse metal voices, both new and old. This series will be split into six issues, the first features heavy metal band Megadeth. followed by Swedish heavy metal outfit Ghost, Italian metal goths Lacuna Coil, Swedish death-metal legends Opeth, Brazilian metal icons Sepultura, Prog metal group Dream Theater and pioneering heavy metal singer Ozzy Osbourne.

Each artist will be featured on a cover by a different artist, beginning with Juanjo Guarnido, followed by Werther Dell’ Edera, Timpano and Antonio Fuso, Mathieu Lauffray, Albuquerque and Pedro Mauro, Santi Casas and Marco Mastrazzo.

This series feature DC icons such as Batman, Wonder Woman, and Superman, who have all been separated in an attempt to survive the Dark Multiverse’s takeover of Earth. The first issue will come out in March and will be followed by steady releases throughout the year.

DC has done numerous Dark Knights: Death Metal collaborations with notable music artists from across genres. In 2018 they teamed up with the likes of Alexis Krauss of Sleigh Bells, Jerry Cantrell of Alice in Chains, Chino Moreno of Deftones and Maria Brink of In This Moment for a vinyl picture disk. Their series had a film last year which featured music from Dave Lombardo, Chelsea Wolfe, Zakk Wylde and Andy Biersack of Black Veil Brides. Members of HEALTH, Mastodon and Chelsea Wolfe were featured on an episode of the Dark Knights: Death Metal series called “Shot In The Dark.”

Photo Credit: Ekaterina Gorbacheva