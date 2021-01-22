Papa Emeritus IV of Ghost Joins The Hellacopters for Cover of “Sympathy For The Devil”

Home News Danielle Joyner January 22nd, 2021 - 1:03 PM

Metal band Ghost’s lead singer, Papa Emeritus IV, joined with Swedish garage band, The Hellacopters for the cover of The Rolling Stones’ “Sympathy for the Devil.” The band took to social media to announce the upcoming performance. The band performed on the Swedish television show, Pa Sparet.

Ghost, a Swedish metal band, formed in 2006 and consists of their eight members, Papa Emeritus IV, Papa Nihil, Megan X Thomas, Nameless Ghoul Fire, Nameless Ghoul Air/Wind, Nameless Ghoul Earth, Nameless Ghoul Water and Nameless Ghoul Wind. Prior to this performance in December 2020, Ghost gave an update to fans about the release of new music coming in the new year.

The Hellacopters are garage rock band, based out of Sweden and formed in 1994 by lead vocalist and guitar player, Nicke Andersson. The band released their first debut and Grammy-award winning album, Supershitty to the Max! in 1996. Before their performance on Pa Sparet with Papa Emeritus IV, they performed at the Psycho Vegas festival in 2018.

Check out the posts via Instagram and footage of the band’s performance below:

Photo Credit: Ekaterina Gorbacheva