Apocalyptica And Lacuna Coil Postpone Cell-0 North American Tour Until Fall 2021 Due To COVID-19

Home News Kyle Cravens December 20th, 2020 - 9:53 AM

The Finnish symphonic metal band Apocalyptica has regrettably postponed their upcoming Cell-0 North American tour due a second time due to the ongoing COVID-19 restrictions. The original touring dates were set to begin in May of this past year and were to continue throughout. The initial rescheduled format for the tour was announced back in March.

Although fans will have to wait longer to see the band perform iconic songs from their rich catalog as well as newly minted songs off their ninth full-length album, Cell-0, the band has assured patrons that purchased tickets remain valid for the rescheduled tour.

Italian gothic metal band Lacuna Coil, who was scheduled to support on all North American dates, remains confirmed for the California, Oregon, Washington, Minnesota, Illinois, and Canadian shows. Support on the remainder of the tour is yet to be announced but could change in the coming months through future announcements.

For our review on Cell-0, check out the article here.

photo credit: Stephen Hoffmeister

Cell-0 Tour Dates

8/16/2021 Masquerade – Atlanta, GA

8/17/2021 Plaza – Orlando, FL

8/19/2021 House Of Blues – Houston, TX

8/21/2021 Emos – Austin, TX

8/23/2021 Sunshine – Albuquerque, NM

8/24/2021 Van Buren – Phoenix, AZ

8/25/2021 Mayan – Los Angeles, CA w/ Lacuna Coil

8/26/2021 The Regency – San Francisco, CA w/ Lacuna Coil

8/27/2021 Crystal – Portland, OR w/ Lacuna Coil

8/28/2021 Showbox Sodo – Seattle, WA w/ Lacuna Coil

8/29/2021 Commodore – Vancouver, BC w/ Lacuna Coil

8/30/2021 Commodore – Vancouver, BC w/ Lacuna Coil

9/01/2021 Midway – Edmonton, AB w/ Lacuna Coil

9/02/2021 The Palace – Calgary, AB w/ Lacuna Coil

9/04/2021 First Avenue – Minneapolis, MN w/ Lacuna Coil

9/05/2021 House Of Blues – Chicago, IL w/ Lacuna Coil

9/06/2021 Rebel – Toronto, ON w/ Lacuna Coil

9/07/2021 Mtelus – Montreal, QC w/ Lacuna Coil

9/08/2021 Big Night Live – Boston, MA

9/09/2021 Webster Theatre – Hartford, CT

9/11/2021 Webster Hall – New York, NY