Ozzy Osbourne’s Final No More Tours II Shows to Take Place in 2022

Home News Aaron Grech October 12th, 2020 - 2:44 PM

The final concert performances for Ozzy Osbourne’s No More Tours II are finally scheduled to take place in 2022, according to a new Planet Rock Radio interview with his wife and manager Sharon Osbourne. This tour was first delayed in 2018, after the singer postponed the final events due to medical issues.

The tour’s turbulent history does not end there however, Osbourne cancelled his 2019 shows in their entirety a couple of months after revealing he had a bout of pneumonia. Later that year he revealed he had Parkinson’s, and eventually cancelled his first 2020 shows ahead of the pandemic. As the pandemic continues to shut down all large mass gatherings, tour dates are constantly being pushed back, a fact brought up by Sharon Osbourne.

“Everybody’s booking their tours again for like 2022, and to find availabilities right now, it’s crazy,” Sharon told Planet Rock Radio. “Agents and facilities are going nuts, trying to get everybody back. It will be exciting. I think it will be a very exciting time when bands do go back and it’ll be joyous.”

On a positive note, Osbourne’s daughter Kelly recently stated that he father was making “mind blowing” progress in regards to his health after stem cell treatment. This statement was later followed up by Sharon Osbourne once again. who said the singer was recovering and working on a new project.

Osbourne has kept busy this year as well, with the release of his last studio album, Ordinary Man, earlier this year. His debut album Blizzard of Ozz received a special digital reissue, while the Black Sabbath classic Paranoid received a special box set for its 50th anniversary. Lee Kerslake, who drummed on Blizzard of Ozz, passed away earlier this year.