Mikael Akerfeldt of Opeth to Score Netflix Crime Drama Clark

Ariel King May 13th, 2020 - 9:54 PM

Opeth frontman Mikael Akerfeldt is going to score the soundtrack for Netflix’s upcoming crime drama, Clark. The show is inspired by Swedish criminal Clark Olofsson and will be following his character from when he first began committing crime to the present day.

Clark will be directed by Jonas Akerlund, who worked with Akerfeldt while shooting promo for Opeth’s last album, In Cauda Venenum. The Stockholm-based band is best known for their heavier sound, so fans will be looking forward to how Akerfeldt’s score will sound as he helps tell Olofsson’s story.

Olofsson began his career in crime during the 1960s and was present at the Norrmalmstorg robbery, where the events resulted in the origin of the term “Stockholm syndrome.” He is also considered to be one of Sweden’s most controversial personalities.

The series is based on Olofsson’s autobiography Vafan var det som Hände and will be available exclusively on Netflix. A release date has yet to be announced, but the series will star actor Bill Skarsgård, known for his roles in It and Castle Rock.

Opeth recently went on tour to promote their latest album and performed at Psycho Las Vegas. The rest of their European tour dates have been postponed until 2021 due to COVID-19.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat