Sepultura Shares Socially-Distanced Performance Of “Apes Of God”

Belo Horizonte based Brazilian heavy metal band Sepultura shared a socially-distanced performance of “Apes Of God” which was released in 2003 on their album Roorback. The performance features current band members which include singer Derrick Green, guitarist Andreas Kisser, bassist Paulo Pinto Jr. and drummer Eloy Casagrande, as well as a guest appearance by Rob Cavestany of Death Angel.

The lyrics for “Apes Of God” was written by founding member and drummer Igor Cavalera, Kisser and Green with the music being written by all members of the band. Unrest is a recurring theme throughout the song such as in the line “the womb of Mother Earth is bleeding, losing a son / Can’t deny our decline.” The track originally had no video other than live performances at various spots in the world.

In the video of the socially-distanced performance, each band member as well as Cavestany who plays guitar is shown in a different setting in their house performing the song. Pinto Jr. appears to be in a living room while Cavestany and Casagrande appear to be in music rooms designed for guitar and drums respectively. Green and Kisser both appear to be in bedrooms.

“Apes Of God” was released as a socially-distanced performance on November 5. “Kairos” the title track from the 2011 album of the same name was released as a socially-distanced video on May 16 while “Hatred Aside” was released on August 20th with members of Torture Squad, Hatefulmurder and Crypta. Additionally the band was banned from playing in Lebanon following devil worship accusations.