Goldenvoice in Talks with Riverside County on Setting up Mass Vaccination Site

Anna Scott January 14th, 2021 - 4:05 PM

In what normally would be crunch time leading up to the famous Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, instead, Goldenvoice, the promotor for both Coachella and Stagecoach, is currently in talks with Riverside Country to set up a mass vaccination for the Coronavirus disease. Riverside Country is the usual venue for the two-weekend Coachella festival as well as Stagecoach.

The Coronavirus disease, currently wreaking its havoc across California especially, has disrupted concerts and festivals since March 2020. Initially, the Coachella’s 2020 festival was postponed to October 2020 prior to its official cancellation. Most recently, rumors were circulating that the festival would occur in October 2021 if a small-scale event in April is unable to happen.

The 2020 event was set to be headlined by Rage Against The Machine, Travis Scott and Frank Ocean. Nothing official has been released regarding when the next festival could occur, but a vaccine center would surely take any priority and push back any other plans for this venue.

Goldenvoice are no strangers to large-scale events having managed Coachella and Stagecoach, so their expertise could be of use to the county in order to put together a venue for mass crowds, especially since this one will require social distancing measures.

Vaccine rollout has not happened as quickly in the United States so far as officials would have hoped – collaboration with companies such as Goldenvoice could help accelerate the process. Riverside County supervisor V. Manuel Perez said of the company, “We know what they can do with the concerts, all the logistics and planning that takes place,” and that Goldenvoice is “willing to be helpful and supportive” to aid in the county vaccine rollout process.