Kaskade Announces Halloween Weekend Drive-In Concert in Orange County

Tristan Kinnett October 12th, 2020 - 8:46 PM

Kaskade

Electronic dance musician Kaskade will be performing two concert nights at City National Grove of Anaheim’s Drive-In OC on October 30 and 31. It’s the first stop of four locations on his Road Trip drive-in tour.

The other stops will be three nights in Pleasanton, one night in Ventura and one night in Del Mar, California. Dates go through November 21. Tickets go on sale Thursday, October 15, through AXS.com. Prices haven’t been announced yet, but each ticket will admit one vehicle.

Drive-In OC assures that all CDC and California state guidelines will be enforced. Event staff will wear the proper PPE and guests will be asked to also do so as well. Guests are asked to adhere to social distancing standards as well.

Kaskade’s been around for a while. Since his 2003 debut It’s You, It’s Me, he’s released 11 studio albums and a lot of singles. He’s even more notable as a performing artist, having sold out some large stadiums, become the first DJ to be given a Las Vegas residency and become the first electronic musician to headline Coachella.

Recently, Kaskade played the Lollapalooza Lolla2020 Live Stream Festival, and earlier in the year appeared at Electric Daisy Carnival’s virtual Rave-a-Thon and Twitch’s Stream Aid 2020 Live Stream. Unable to perform as much as usual due to the pandemic, Kaskade has been releasing a lot of collaborative singles and an EP.

There’s “1990” with Brohug, the four track Redux 004 EP, “I Have Dreams” with Blue Noir and Tishmal, “Come Away” with Sad Money and Sabrina Claudio, “Chains” with Project 46, “Pow Pow Pow” with Chemical Surf, “When I’m With You” with Colette, “Parasite” with Lucid Luv, “When You’re Dreaming” with Finnstagram, “Hand Hip” with Mr. Tape and “Chains Chilled” with Project 46.





Photo credit: Pamela Lin