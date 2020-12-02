Every Time I Die Announces December 2020 Online Telethon Extravaganza

Home News Adam Benavides December 2nd, 2020 - 7:28 PM

Metalcore band Every Time I Die have announced an online live streamed event coined “Every Time I Die’s Online Telethon Extravaganza,” set for Saturday, December 19. Due to COVID-19, the live event will replace this year’s iteration of the metal group’s annual fan-favorite Christmas concert dubbed “‘Tid the Season.”

Tickets to the event are currently available online at tidathon.com. Single tickets to the live stream concert can be purchased for $15 or in various packages bundled with merchandise including t-shirts, sweatshirts and varsity letterman jackets. Ticket and merchandise bundles range from $27.99 to $82.99. To announce the event, Every Time I Die bassist Steve Micciche took to Twitter to share the news and give fans a preview of what they can expect from the show.

Alllmost forgot what fun was til we put this together. We play, we laugh, we laugh cause we’re broke. We play a new song. We got celeb’s. We got @BillyGeeee killing it on this Christmas Carol vibe. Have fun with us & put this year behind us. December 19th. https://t.co/2ipGhUMmKK pic.twitter.com/kc6oTP6Q84 — Steve Micciche (@MitchBHavin) December 2, 2020

Every Time I Die originally formed in 1998 in Buffalo, New York and signed with the Ferret Music label, quickly gaining fan attention and critical acclaim for their energetic and raucous live performances. The band would eventually leave the Ferret label for Epitaph Records in 2008 and have released eight full-length studio albums since their inception. Their latest studio LP, Low Teens, was released on the Epitaph label in 2016 to much fanfare.

The group has since confirmed they completed work on their ninth full-length studio album before the coronavirus pandemic escalated earlier this year. According to the band, they will release the album when they are able to safely tour in support of it. The band’s current lineup consists of Keith Buckley (vocals), Jordan Buckley (lead guitar), Andy Williams (rhythm guitar), Micciche and Clayton “Goose” Holyoak (drums).

Photo credit: Boston Lynn Schulz