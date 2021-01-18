Fear Factory’s Upcoming Album Expected to Be Released Spring 2021

Home News Aaron Grech January 18th, 2021 - 5:06 PM

Fear Factory Dino Cazares recently sat down with Death Angel’s Ted Aguilar for the podcast Alive & Streaming, where he discusses his tentative plans for the upcoming Fear Factory record. Cazares stated that the record will be coming out via Nuclear Blast within the next two to three months, with an upcoming single release “soon.”

It’s been a rocky year for Fear Factory, which saw the departure of its frontman Burton C. Bell last year, which followed the announcement that Cazares acquired the rights to the group. Despite his departure, Bell’s vocals will be featured on the upcoming album, as they were recorded years ago.

Although Cazares stated that Bell would be allowed to return to the outfit, Bell stated that his future with Fear Factory was “done” in an interview with Kerrang!. The vocalist has instead focused his efforts on his new band called Ascensions of The Watchers, who released the studio album Apocrypha last October.

Cazares launched a GoFundMe for the group’s upcoming studio album, which was set to go toward the drum parts and mastering. He also stated that Mike Heller would be featured as the project’s drummer.

Fear Factory are set to re-release their 2012 concept album The Industrialist, which will feature live drums from Heller. The original record had programmed drum tracks done by Cazares, who also handled much of the record’s original instrumentation. Cazares and his band Front Line Assembly released a new studio album called Mechanical Soul last Friday, which had a new single called “Stifle.”