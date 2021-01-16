Front Line Assembly And Fear Factory Guitarist Dino Cazares Share Thrumming New Single “Stifle”

Home News Ariel King January 16th, 2021 - 6:33 PM

Front Line Assembly have released their latest album, Mechanical Soul, on Friday, January 15. The album includes the single “Stifle,” which features Fear Factory guitarist Dino Cazares.

“Stifle” incorporates industrial synths and thrumming riffs which sound eerily similar to a dark heart beat. Feedback balances between the track, the creeping vocals building up throughout the track. The single progressively gets louder throughout its length, culminating in an explosive climax. “Stifle” had first been pitched to be part of the soundtrack for Cyberpunk 2077, as Front Line Aseembly’s Rhys Fulber had composed several of the soundtrack’s releases, however the song wound up not appearing on the soundtrack.

With Fear Factory, Cazares began teasing new music in October, with the band planning to release an album in the near future. Fear Factory vocalist Burton C. Bell left the band towards the end of September, however his vocals are expected to appear on the upcoming album. Cazares recently acquired 100 percent of the legal rights to the Fear Factory band name.

Front Line Assembly will appear on tour with Ministry during their rescheduled tour dates. electro-industrial band has released 17 studio albums since their formation in 1985, with Mechanical Soul following 2019’s Wake Up the Coma. The band is currently comprised of members Bill Leeb, Fulber, Jeff Swearengin and Jon Siren. Past members have included Michael Balch, Christ Peterson, Jeremy Inkel, Jared Slingerland, Adiran White and Jason Bazinet.

<a href="https://frontlineassembly.bandcamp.com/album/mechanical-soul">Mechanical Soul by Front Line Assembly</a>

Mechanical Soul tracklist:

1. “Purge”

2. “Glass and Leather”

3. “Unknown”

4. “New World”

5. “Rubber Tube Gag”

6. “Stifle”

7. “Alone”

8. “Barbarians”

9. “Komm, Stirbt Mit Mir”

10. Time Lapse”

11. “Hatevol (Black Asteroid Mix)”