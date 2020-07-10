Ascension of the Watchers Announce New Album Apocrypha For October 2020 Release

Home News Roy Lott July 10th, 2020 - 2:04 PM

Ascension of the Watchers will release their second full-length album Apocrypha on October 9 via Dissonance Productions. Apocrypha’s concept was visualized by frontman Burton C. Bell, the album had been in development for nearly a decade. With plans of touring, the band continues to grow as Bell’s main creative endeavor, well into the future. In 2018, the band decided to utilize the crowdfunding platform PledgeMusic to jumpstart the project. After a very successful campaign, raising 124% of their goal, PledgeMusic went into administration, but then declared bankruptcy and in turn, would never release any of the funds dedicated to Ascension of the Watchers.

Apocrypha follows their debut Numinosum released in 2008 and their most recent Stormcrow, released last year. Also envisioned by Bell, it provided sonic textures, dark melodies and lyrical melancholy, remaining true to the concept of the fallen angels (The Watchers) from “The Book Of Enoch.”It was recorded at Northstone Studios, based in the countryside of South Wales, connected to the two-hundred-fifty year old Court Colman Manor, was built by Lewis’ own hands using the ancient stones of the monastery that once stood there.

Ascension of the Watchers formed in 2001 and consists of Bell, John Bechdel and Edu Mussi.

Apocrypha track listing:

01. Ghost Heart

02. The End Is Always The Beginning

03. Apocrypha

04. A Wolf Interlude

05. Honorée

06. Stormcrow

07. Cygnus Aeon

08. Key To The Cosmos

09. Bells Of Perdition

10. Wanderers

11. Sign Your Name