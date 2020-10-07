Burton C. Bell on His Future with Fear Factory: “I’m Done”

Home News Aaron Grech October 7th, 2020 - 8:09 PM

Burton C. Bell has cemented his exit from Fear Factory in a new interview with Kerrang, where he discussed his upcoming Ascensions of The Watchers album Apocrypha. During the interview, the artist explained that his exit from the outfit had been on his “mind for a while.”

“It’s been on my mind for a while. These lawsuits just drained me. The egos. The greed. Not just from band members, but from the attorneys involved,” Bell explained. “I just lost my love for it. I’ve been working [intensely] on The Watchers for the last two years. Working with people who I can trust and who I love, and with whom I have grown to find a niche musically definitely pushed me towards it.”

During the interview he elaborated that while his time with the band is up, he is proud of the music he created with the outfit. He also explained that his vocals will be featured on the upcoming Fear Factory album, reiterating the claims made by the band’s guitarist Dino Cazaeres. Bell clarified that the album had already been sent to Nuclear Blast Records, and that the group were just waiting for the lawsuits to clear before it could be released.

Bell left Fear Factory last month, soon after Cazares announced that he had received the rights to the band. Cazares has since launched a GoFundMe for the upcoming project, which will allow the band to finish recording the drum parts and mastering for the album. When asked about returning to the band, an option Cazares said was available, Bell stated, “I’m done. I haven’t spoken to Dino in three years. I haven’t spoken to Raymond and Christian in longer than that, and I have no intention to. I’m just moving forward with my life.”

Apocrypha is set for release in two days and will feature “Ghost Heart” and “The End Is Always The Beginning.” This album will follow the band’s 2019 release Stormcrow.