Fear Factory to Re-Release The Industrialist with Live Drummer From Mike Heller

Home News Adam Benavides October 21st, 2020 - 4:10 PM

Industrial metal rockers Fear Factory have announced they will be re-releasing their 2012 concept album The Industrialist, which will see live drumming from new drummer Mike Heller replace the album’s original programmed drums. In addition to providing live drums for group’s eighth LP The Industrialist, Heller also confirmed he’ll be recording live drum tracks for their upcoming untitled full-length studio album.

Discussing the project, Heller said the album will be “re-recorded” to capture the live drumming. “The Industrialist, which never had real drums, is going to be — at least as far as drums go — re-recorded,” explains Heller. “I will be recording real drums on [it], and it will get a release alongside the original.”

As for the upcoming album, the band revealed that Heller was tapped to re-record live drums by lead guitarist Dino Cazares, who has confirmed he has since gone back into the studio to re-track parts of the album to accommodate Heller’s new drums tracks. To cover the increased production costs to finish the record, the group also launched a successful GoFundMe campaign, which recently exceeded its goal of $25,000.

The group’s upcoming full-length studio effort–which will be their ninth–has been set for a March release date. Cazares has already confirmed that the record will feature the completed vocals from frontman Burton C. Bell, who famously left the group earlier this year. While Cazares has said “the door is open” for Bell to be welcomed back into the fold, there is no indication of his return and the group has confirmed they plan to continue on without him.

Fear Factory originally formed in Los Angeles around 1989 and went on to have a huge impact on the groove and industrial metal sound of the 1990s. The group has landed singles on the US Mainstream Rock Top 40 charts as well as albums on the Billboard Top 40, 100 and 200 charts. Since their debut, they have sold over one million albums in the U.S.