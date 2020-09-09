Dino Cazares Says New Fear Factory Album with Burton C. Bell and Mike Heller Will Be Released in 2021

Home News Aaron Grech September 9th, 2020 - 4:11 PM

Fear Factory guitarist Dino Cazares has announced that the band will be back with a new studio album next year, which will feature the return of vocalist Burton C. Bell and drummer Mike Heller. Cazares announced these developments on Twitter, following multiple fan responses to his tweet regarding new music.The performer also noted that new music is still not complete, adding that he “just need(s) help financially to complete it.”

New FF music in 2021 , just need help financially to complete it. https://t.co/1gyVfPFdo0 — Dino Cazares (@DinoCazares) September 9, 2020

Mike Heller is on drums ,Tony has his band back Static X u can see his band here https://t.co/HsSVHB0nQ7 https://t.co/hyoEyIGKOl — Dino Cazares (@DinoCazares) September 9, 2020

This latest announcement is a relief for fans, who were left uncertain about the group’s future in recent months. While Bell announced that the group was recording a new album last year, Cazares initially denied those claims and posted a cryptic tweet that hinted at some internal legal issues. According to the PRP, these issues were mostly between Bell and some former members who had left the outfit in 2006, and was exacerbated by Bell’s bankruptcy filing in 2011. That same outlet also reports that these legal issues, at least on Cazares’ end, have been resolved, but the performer has stated that he has “legal debt.”

Let me clarify what I said on my Bday Instagram post. I said “I”won my lawsuits. I can not speak about anyone else’s involvement in the lawsuits. If u want to know u should ask them, but I’m a open book and soon u will know all my details,it may be hard to understand — Dino Cazares (@DinoCazares) September 8, 2020

the legal debt is not behind me https://t.co/X5od65QNy8 — Dino Cazares (@DinoCazares) September 8, 2020

According to his tweets, the group remained signed to Nuclear Blast Records, while The PRP reports that Rhys Fulber and Andy Sneap have apparently been enlisted to work on this upcoming project. Bassist Tony Campos will not be a part of this upcoming project, due to his role with Static-X, but Cazares was extremely positive, calling him his “best friend” and adding that “the door is always open for him.

Dude I am so happy for him he has his band back, he’s one of my best friends and is doing very well with Static X . The door is always open for him. https://t.co/bb7wHLlsKn — Dino Cazares (@DinoCazares) September 9, 2020

Warner Music released a compilation project of the group’s music from their Road Runner era back in 2019, which apparently had no input from the band.