Fear Factory Launches GoFundMe to Finish New Album, Singer Burton C. Bell Says He’s Not Involved in Fundraising Campaign

Fear Factory have launched a GoFundMe to help finish their new album, as the band is short on funds due to a legal battle over the Fear Factory trademark and the band’s name. The band’s lead singer, Burton C. Bell, has stated that he is not involved with the GoFundMe campaign as he does not get any direct benefit. Fear Factory is hoping to raise $25,000 from the GoFundMe.

Let me be clear,” Bell said in an Instagram post. “I am not part of, nor am I benefitting, from any GoFundMe campaign.”

The GoFundMe was launched by Fear Factory’s guitarist, Dino Cazares, who needs money from the campaign to help pay for live drums, mixing and mastering. Bell, who had finished recording his parts in 2017, will not need to use the contributions to complete his portion of the record. According to the GoFundMe, much of the album has already been recorded and is already in post production.

He sang on the record he’s finished his parts. The donations is for live drums ,mixing and mastering plus keyboards the production team and performers need to get paid for there work. Burton definitely benefits from a great sounding record. https://t.co/soj789wjNE — Dino Cazares (@DinoCazares) September 11, 2020

“He sang on the record he’s finished his parts,” Cazares said in a post on Twitter. “The donations is for live drums, mixing and mastering plus keyboards, the production teams and performers need to get paid for there work. Burton definitely benefits from a great sounding record.”

Fear Factory is hoping to release their new album in 2021, with Cazares first confirming that they were working on completing the album earlier this week. The album had been rumored over the past few years, with Cazares first denying it existed last year after Bell had told fans they finished the record back in 2018. The upcoming album will be Fear Factory’s 10th studio album, and the follow-up to 2015’s Genexus.