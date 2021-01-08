The Pretty Reckless And Tom Morello Share Energetic New Single “And So It Went”

Home News Krista Marple January 8th, 2021 - 10:22 PM

New York-bred band The Pretty Reckless teamed up with the Rage Against The Machine guitarist Tom Morello to share their new song together titled “And So It Went.” The new release is set to be featured on their forthcoming album Death By Rock And Roll, which has a February 12 release date under Fearless Records.

While it comes as no surprise that a song from The Pretty Reckless is a hard-hitting rock song, Tom Morello’s iconic guitar skills give this track a whole new dynamic compared to what The Pretty Reckless usually offers. Morello’s seamless guitar flair compliments Momsen’s vocals to create a unique yet catchy tune.

“And So It Went” is a song written inspired from the world’s current state. Throughout 2020, a lot of issues arose across the world. With everything that broke out last year, the coronavirus pandemic is what really started the beginning of the madness. As time has progressed, more and more issues have come to light. “And So It Went” is something that stems from everything that has occurred over the last year. “And so it went/ The children lost their minds/ Crawlin’ over bodies of those who gave their lives/ And the fists began to throw/ And the fire starts to blaze/ Don’t you think they know/ That i’m fuckin’ human race?”

In May of 2020, The Pretty Reckless announced that they had signed with Fearless Records. With that announcement, they had stated that they planned on releasing new music soon so the news of Death By Rock And Roll most likely did not come as a surprise to fans.

The Pretty Reckless recently released a new music video for their song “25,” which is a reflection of Momsen’s life at the age of 25. The song will also be featured on the band’s upcoming album. Although The Pretty Reckless has been working hard on creating new music and shooting videos to accompany them, they have also taken some time to create their own rendition of Soundgarden’s track “Loud Love.” Since the beginning of quarantine, a lot of musicians have found themselves creating more and more covers as a way to stay engaged with fans.

As for Tom Morello, he has managed to keep himself busy this last year by collaborating with many artists. More recently, he has worked with Anti-Flag, Serj Tankian of System Of A Down, De’Wayne, Marcia Richards, Jordan Montgomery and many more.

Photo credit: Pamela Lin