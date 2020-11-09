The Pretty Reckless Covers Soundgarden’s 1989 Track “Loud Love”

Home News Aaron Grech November 9th, 2020 - 11:30 AM

New York City rock outfit The Pretty Reckless have released a cover of “Loud Love,” from the latter group’s 1989 sophomore album, Louder Than Love. This song was originally performed by the band’s frontwoman Taylor Momsen alongside the surviving members of Soundgarden for the “I Am the Highway: A Tribute to Chris Cornell” event last year. The studio version of this cover originally appeared on Sirius XM’s Octane.

This take on “Loud Love” is filled with high energy guitar chords that give the melody a bit of the groove that blend in well with Momsen’s confident vocals. The track features polished production and clean alternative rock breakdowns, channeling a nostalgic 1990s tone.

Louder Than Love was an important stepping stone for Soundgarden, as it became their first record to debut on the Billboard 200, leading the way for the band to experience more commercial success in subsequent years. The band’s first major break out hit would follow five years later, as their 1994 record Superunknown would end up topping the Billboard 200 upon release, as it came out in the midst of the grunge explosion during the mid 1990s.

The Pretty Reckless signed with Fearless Records back in March and released the song “Death By Rock and Roll” in May, which was dedicated to their late producer Kato Khandwala. Momsen has covered a number of artists this year including Elvis Costello and the late Soundgarden frontman Chris Cornell. The singer also teamed up with Pearl Jam and Soundgarden drummer Matt Cameron for a cover of “Halfway There,” from Soundgarden’s 2012 album King Animal.

Photo Credit: Pamela Lin