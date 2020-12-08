The Pretty Reckless Announces New Album Death by Rock and Roll for February 2021 Release and Shares Acoustic Version of “25”

Home News Aaron Grech December 8th, 2020 - 3:09 PM

Photo credit: Pamela Lina

The Pretty Reckless have announced a new studio album called Death by Rock and Roll, which is set to be released on February 12 via Fearless Records. The band have also released a new acoustic version of their song “25” which is set to be included on their upcoming album. The track was originally released last month.

This new version of “25” is completely stripped down, featuring only an acoustic piano and frontwoman Taylor Momsen’s voice as opposed to the original’s lush instrumentation and electric guitars. The piano is able to perfectly recreate the song’s cryptic melody, while Momsen gives a passionate vocal performance, clearly showing off the song’s rock element.

The album’s title-track was released in May, which swiftly followed The Pretty Reckless’ announcement that they had signed to Fearless Records. The band debuted a cover of Soundgarden’s “Loud Love,” which was originally featured on the 1989 studio album Louder Than Love, last month. This track was included on Sirius XM’s Octane.

“This [new] record was me starting to come out of that. I went down for a while there,” Momsen told Loudwire in May. “This record, when I started writing that, was the start of me going on an upswing and really needing to get back in the studio and make music again.”

Momsen has been pretty busy this year performing numerous covers and making appearances in other projects. She covered the Chris Cornell song “The Keeper” alongside Alain Johannes in August and appeared on the Evanecence song “Use My Voice.” She also teamed up with Matt Cameron of Soundgarden to cover that band’s “Halfway There” and took on Elvis Costello’s “(What’s So Funny ‘Bout) Peace Love and Understanding” for the Fearless at Home live stream, hosted by Fearless Records.

Death by Rock and Roll track list

1. “Death By Rock And Roll”

2. “Only Love Can Save Me Now”

3. “And So It Went”

4. “25”

5. “My Bones”

6. “Got So High”

7. “Broomsticks”

8. “Witches Burn”

9. “Standing At The Wall”

10. “Turning Gold”

11. “Rock And Roll Heaven”

12. “Harley Darling”

