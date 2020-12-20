The Pretty Reckless Shares Glamorous New Video for “25”

Home News Krista Marple December 20th, 2020 - 7:23 PM

The Pretty Reckless have released a new music video for their new single “25,” which is set to be featured on their upcoming album Death By Rock And Roll released under Fearless Records. The forthcoming release, due for for February 12 of next year, will be the band’s fourth studio album.

Death By Rock And Roll was titled after the first single from the album which reached the number one spot on rock charts for several weeks. The Pretty Reckless had five singles reach the number one spot on the charts as well as being the first female-fronted group to have achieved that accomplishment, according to a press release.

“25” is a reflection by Taylor Momsen, front woman of The Pretty Reckless, on her life at the age of 25. “At twenty-five, and still alive/ Much longer than expected for a man/ At twenty-five, all hope has died/ And the glass of my intentions turns to sand/ And shatters in my hand,” sings Momsen.

The video begins by showing Momsen dressed up and walking down steps that lead her to a bar. As the video proceeds, she is shown dressed up in different settings. She is shown in a red ballgown walking near the water with a city skyline in the background before it pans back to her sitting at the bar. Eventually, she is shown on a stage performing the song with the rest of the band. Regardless of what scene she is shown in, you can see the passion Momsen has for the song and what it stands for.

The Pretty Reckless first began teasing their upcoming album at the beginning of the month. Upon announcing the studio album, they had released an acoustic version of “25.” The New York-bred band had hinted at new music last November but didn’t release the first single, “Death By Rock And Roll,” until May of this year.

Shortly before the first single release, The Pretty Reckless had publicly announced that they had signed with Fearless Records.

Photo credit: Pamela Lin