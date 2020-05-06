The Pretty Reckless Sign with Fearless Records, Will Release New Music Soon

Home News Ariel King May 6th, 2020 - 7:21 PM

The Pretty Reckless have signed with Fearless Records and plan on releasing new music soon. Lead singer Taylor Momsen will also be doing an acoustic performance as part of Fearless At Home on Saturday, May 9.

The Pretty Reckless were supposed to be going on tour throughout May and June, but dates have been cancelled due to the coronavirus. In February Momsen announced the return of The Pretty Reckless after a brief hiatus in 2017. The Pretty Reckless will be releasing their fourth album Death By Rock and Roll later in the year.

The band had joined Soundgarden at their last performance at the Fox Theater in Detroit, Michigan before the death of Chris Cornell. Momsen performed with Soundgarden during a Chris Cornell tribute concert, joining surviving members to sing “Rusty Cage.”

Signing with Fearless Records and hinting at new releases is welcome news for fans of The Pretty Reckless, whose last album Who You Selling For was released in 2016. The band formed in 2009 while Momsen was cast as Jenny Humphrey in CW series Gossip Girl. As the band grew in popularity Momsen went on an indefinite hiatus from the show.

Fearless Records roster currently includes acts such as Pierce the Veil, Plain White T’s, Underoath, Ice Nine Kills, As It Is and more. The label had also boasted acts such as Mayday Parade and Anatomy of a Ghost, whose members went on to form Portugal. The Man.

Photo credit: Marv Watson