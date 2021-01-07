Serj Tankian And Tom Morello Team Up For Cover Of Gang Of Fours “Natural’s Not in It” For Upcoming Tribute Film

Home News Roy Lott January 7th, 2021 - 11:32 PM

Serj Tankian And Tom Morello have released their cover of Gang of Four’s “Natural’s Not in It” from the upcoming tribute album, The Problem of Leisure: A Celebration of Andy Gill and Gang of Four. The original song by Gang of Four’s debut album Entertainment!, is where The Problem of Leisure Tom and Serj deliver a spirited cover, putting their own spin on Andy Gill’s signature riff while honoring the original record. Task a listen below.

According to Brooklyn Vegan, a statement from both Tankian and Morello was released about the cover. “It was a real pleasure to work on this track with Tom and honor the legacy of Andy and Gang of Four at the same time,” Serj said in a statement, while Tom added, “Andy Gill was one of a handful of artists in history who changed the way guitars are played. His band Gang of Four were just incendiary and completely groundbreaking with Andy’s confrontational, unnerving and sublime playing at the forefront. His jagged plague-disco raptor-attack industrial-funk deconstructed guitar anti-hero sonics and fierce poetic radical intellect were hugely influential to me.”

Both also teamed up in the song “Like A Stone” with Prophets of Rage in honor of Chris Cornell.

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado