Aesop Rock And Homeboy Sandman’s Lice Samples MF Doom’s “Datura Stramonium” In New Tribute Song “Ask Anyone”

Aesop Rock and Homeboy Sandman, who form the duo Lice, have released a tribute to the late MF Doom with the new single “Ask Anyone.” The song samples MF Doom’s 2006 single “Datura Stramonium,” with the pair rapping over the instrumentals.

MF Doom’s upbeat instrumentals pair well with Aesop Rock’s deep vocals, the verses paying tribute to MF Doom. “Roses for the OG MF, where where you when Bob dropped the OG Deadbent,” Aesop Rock begins. The lyrics take listeners through the different ways MF Doom influenced the rap community, Aesop Rock detailing seeing him perform and feeling nervous when they met.

Homeboy Sandman’s verse comments upon supervillains, where MF Doom had gotten the idea for his alter-ego and stage name. “Okay you stiffed a few promoters/Who thought they booked the man under the mask but they could never tell for certain,” Homeboy Sandman raps, alluding to the time Hannibal Buress had impersonated MF Doom during the annual Adult Swim Music Festival.

<a href="https://aesoprockhomeboysandman.bandcamp.com/track/ask-anyone">Ask Anyone by Lice (Aesop Rock & Homeboy Sandman)</a>

MF Doom had passed away on October 31, 2020, however his death had not been announced until this past New Years Eve. Many artists began paying tribute to the late rapper after his death had been announced, while Flying Lotus revealed that the two had been working on an EP together. In December, MF Doom posthumously released two singles, including “Lunch Break” with Flying Lotus and “The Chocolate Conquistadors” with BadBadNotGood as part of the latest Grand Theft Auto Online update.

Aesop Rock released the album Spirt World Field Guide last November. The album had been supported by the singles “Coveralls,” “Pizza Alley” and “The Gates.” Last April, he released the single “Drums on the Wheel,” which had been on the soundtrack for the video game Freedom Finger.

Homeboy Sandman released the album Don’t Feed the Monster last October, which was later followed by the music video documentary for “Don’t Look Down,” in which he jumped between building rooftops.

Photo credit: Brett Padelford