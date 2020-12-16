MF DOOM Teams up with Flying Lotus for “Lunch Break” and BadBadNotGood for “The Chocolate Conquistadors” from Grand Theft Auto Update

Home News Aaron Grech December 16th, 2020 - 2:39 PM

Underground hip hop legend MF Doom has teamed up with experimental producer Flying Lotus and alternative jazz outfit BadBadNotGood for two new songs, which will both be included on the upcoming Grand Theft Auto Online update The Cayo Perico Heist. The first song “Lunch Break” hosts production from Flying Lotus, while BadBadNotGood help out on “The Chocolate Conquistadors.”

“Lunch Break” features MF Doom’s signature puns and rap delivery, on top of a funky experimental beat brought on by Flying Lotus. The blend between both artist’s signature style works really well on this track, as Flying Lotus provides some mellow production, while still retaining his experimental inflections throughout the track.

“The Chocolate Conquistadors” is a noticeably longer track, with BadBadNotGood showing off their signature mellow jazz style, as MF Doom briefly raps off the cuff in Spanish, before going back into English. Once MF Doom finally begins rapping with his signature flow, BadBadNotGood pivot to a more upbeat instrumental, taking in cues from funk and disco, while managing some impressive solos.

Although this is the first official collaboration between MF Doom and Flying Lotus the two were originally supposed to team up for an album called Mask of The North Star back in 2015. While cover art and a track list were announced, the project was never released. Flying Lotus has more recently released Flamagra, which came out in 2019 and dropped a video for “Remind You” this summer.

MF Doom teamed up with BadBadNotGood and Ghostface Killah on the song “Ray Gun” in 2015, which was featured on Ghostface Killah and BadBadNotGood’s collaborative record Sour Soul. The rapper also teamed up with Rejjie Snow, Cam O’bi and Bishop Nehru this year.