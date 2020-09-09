Aesop Rock Announces New Album Spirit World Field Guide for November 2020 Release and Shares New Song “The Gates”

Home News Aaron Grech September 9th, 2020 - 11:44 AM

Rapper Aesop Rock is back with a new studio album Spirit World Field Guide, which is set for release on November 13 via Rhymesayers Entertainment. This upcoming album will feature a monster 21 tracks, including the newly released single “The Gates,” which is accompanied by a new music video directed by Rob Shaw, a frequent Aesop Rock collaborator.

“The Gates” opens up as an eerie suburban setting, with a slight horror feel as three youth explore a neon rabbit, before discovering a trippy field guide, as referenced by the album’s title. This book is animated with the same neon hue of the rabbit that the youth were chasing, and is filled with psychedelic visuals. The track itself highlights Aesop Rock’s strong lyrical ability and diverse vocabulary, across a wonky beat that has an eerie organ line and guitar inflections that accentuate the trippy sonics.

“If you are among the countless individuals who find themselves feeling both dead and alive at the same time, the information contained within may serve as an invaluable asset to your journey,” the rapper stated in a press release. “Godspeed and good luck.”

Aesop Rock spent much of last year teaming up with Tobacco, the electronic side project spearheaded by Black Moth Super Rainbow’s Thomas Fec, as Malibu Ken. The duo released music video for “Corn Maze” and “Tuesday” throughout 2019.

He has also been releasing music videos for his own singles during the past couple of years, dropping one for “Hot Dogs” in support of charity in 2017 and another for “Klutz” in 2018. His most recent project The Impossible Kid came out in 2016.

Spirit World Field Guide track list

1. Hello From the Spirit World

2. The Gates

3. Button Masher

4. Dog at the Door

5. Gauze

6. Pizza Alley

7. Crystal Sword

8. Boot Soup

9. Coveralls

10. Jumping Coffin

11. Holy Waterfall

12. Flies

13. Salt

14. Sleeper Car

15. 1 to 10

16. Attaboy

17. Kodokushi

18. Fixed and Dilated

19. Side Quest

20. Marble Cake

21. The Four Winds

Photo Credit: Brett Padelford