MF Doom Remembered By Hip-Hop Community and More Following News of His Death

Musicians are coming out in droves to pay respects to the late MF DOOM. The news came out earlier today from MF DOOM’s wife that the rapper, born Daniel Dumille, had passed away on October 31, 2020 at the age of 49. The cause of death has not been revealed at this time.

All u ever needed in hip hop was this record. Sorted. Done. Give it to the fucking aliens pic.twitter.com/knqTs1Q1HV — FLYLO (@flyinglotus) December 31, 2020

One musician paying respects was electronic musician Flying Lotus. “My soul is crushed,” he began. “The weight of this moment.” Then he sent a picture of the artwork for MF DOOM’s critically acclaimed collaboration with producer Madlib, Madvillainy, with the words “All u ever needed in hip-hop was this record.”

Rest In Peace to a true pioneer. i hate hearing this. RIP MF DOOM. I’m hurt rn. — JPEGMAFIA (@darkskinmanson) December 31, 2020

I wanted to be like DOOM ALLCAPSNOSPACES. a black weirdo i could look up to. i wish we could have met — JPEGMAFIA (@darkskinmanson) December 31, 2020

JPEGMAFIA was another. He tweeted, “Rest in Peace to a true pioneer. I wanted to be like DOOM ALLCAPSNOSPACES. A Black weirdo I could look up to. I wish we could have met.”

safe travels villain — Tyler, The Creator (@tylerthecreator) December 31, 2020

Tyler, the Creator wished him goodbye with the short message, “Safe travels villain.” A picture of him and Earl Sweatshirt together with the late rapper also surfaced.

May Allah be please w our Brother MF DOOM. 🤲🏿 — J A Y E L E C T R O N I C A (@JayElectronica) December 31, 2020

LONG LIVE MF DOOM — Denzel Curry (@denzelcurry) December 31, 2020

Some others include Jay Electronica, Denzel Curry and A Tribe Called Quest’s Q-Tip, who said, “RIP to another Giant, your favorite MC’s MC .. MF DOOM!! crushing news…”

RIP to another Giant your favorite MC’s MC .. MF DOOM!!

crushing news… — QTip (@QtipTheAbstract) December 31, 2020

Kenny Beats had more to say, speaking for Curry as well, “I heard that some authors rewrote entire novels by the greats just to see how it felt. Denzel and I made UNLOCKED talking about DOOM every single day just trying to channel an ounce of the feeling. RIP MF DOOM”

I heard that some authors rewrote entire novels by the greats just to see how it felt Denzel and I made UNLOCKED talking about DOOM every single day just trying to channel an ounce of the feeling RIP MF DOOM — kennybeats (@kennybeats) December 31, 2020

Bartees Strange was shocked by the news, “RIP to the greatest ever. One of my favorite artists of all time.” Phonte had similar feelings about him, “One of the greatest comebacks/second act stories in hip hop history. RIP to the villain MF DOOM.”

MF Doom died? 😢 RIP to the greatest ever. One of my favorite artists of all time. King geedorah, Viktor Vaughn, Doom, RIP man. — Strange (@Bartees_Strange) December 31, 2020

One of the greatest comebacks/second act stories in hip hop history. RIP to the villain MF DOOM. — Phonte (@phontigallo) December 31, 2020

Playboi Carti, Westside Gunn and Questlove also had short messages to say but nonetheless paid their respects. Danny Brown sent an inspirational video of MF DOOM from back when he was still Zev Love X in the rap group KMD.

rIP mF dOOM ! wTF — 💋🧛🏿‍♀️ (@playboicarti) December 31, 2020

From Noname, “So grateful he shared his art with the world. life is brighter because of him.” From DJ Premier, “To Jasmine [Dumille] keeping it quiet for a reason… A sad loss of our great hip hop icon.”

so grateful he shared his art with the world. life is brighter because of him — 🌱 (@noname) December 31, 2020

El-P was another rapper/producer with a lot to say, “This one hurts. Met doom in 96. First time we hung out was on the set of my first video with company flow not long after he dropped his first single as MF DOOM on fondle em records. Before that i was already a KMD fan but this was some next shit. I told him it sounded like he was a fallen angel. He said yeah that’s pretty on point. We laughed then smoked cigarettes on the staircase and drank a little liquor. through the years we got to connect and hang a handful more. He was a cool motherfucker. He was a writer’s writer. Grateful i got to know you a little, king. proud to be your fan. Thank you for keeping it weird and raw always. You inspired us all and always will.”

Stones Throw Records and Ghostface Killah both sent old pictures of MF DOOM. Aminé, Joey Badass and Kota the Friend also paid their respects.

