Homeboy Sandman Jumps From Building Rooftops In New Music Video Documentary For “Don’t Look Down”

Homeboy Sandman of Elmhurst, Queens, New York made a video documentary for his song “Don’t Look Down”. The highlight of the video is Sandman jumping from building rooftops.



The video, directed by Robert Mayer opens with a static shot of New York city and Manhattan Harbor. Then Sandman is shown standing on a rooftop. He pulls out measuring tape and measures the size of the gap between the building he is standing on and the building next to it and it measures seven feet three inches. It then looks down into the gap as Sandman says “I never look down.” The song stops and Sandman explains that he comes to the roof to walk along the ledge and then proceeds to walk along the ledge. He explains that he wrote the song “Don’t Look Down” about dealing with fear with inspiration from the roof. He then says he is getting ready to jump from the roof of that building to the next which he has never done before. He explains that he is doing the jump to honor the song and to honor God and to challenge himself to do better. A man named Matt Anderson who knew Sandman since they were in high school comes on and cheers him on and explains that when Sandman sets his mind on something it’s pretty difficult to talk him out and all you can do is encourage and cheer him on.

The song sounds very similar to the music that was being released by Notorious B.I.G. and Tupac Shakur released during the east coast rap v.s. west coast rap scene in the 1990’s with “Don’t Look Down” taking inspiration from east coast rap. It features synthesized drums, sampled vocals, electric bass, electric guitar and some synthesizer sounds.

Homeboy Sandman’s real name is Angel Del Villar II and he is from Elmhurst, Queens, New York. His debut EP in March 2007 was entitled Nourishment and his debut album released in August 2007 was entitled Nourishment (Second Helpings). His most recent released is Don’t Feed The Monster released on October 16, 2020.